FG declares Wednesday, Thursday as public holidays to mark Eid-ul-Fitr celebration

The Federal Government has declared Wednesday 12th and Thursday 13th, May 2021, as Public Holidays to mark this year’s Eid-ul-Fitr celebration.

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, while making the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government on Monday in Abuja, congratulated the Muslim faithful on the occasion.

A statement by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Dr Shuaib Belgore said Arẹgbẹsọla called on all Nigerians, at home and abroad to use the period of this year’s Eid-ul-Fitr celebration to pray for peace, stability and economic transformation in the land.

He observed that development could not thrive in a rancorous atmosphere and urged all Nigerians to be law-abiding and embrace the spirit of love, self-discipline, kindness and tolerance, as taught by the Holy Prophet Mohammed (Peace Be Upon Him).

He also called on all security agencies in the country to be more courageous and patriotic to surmount the ongoing battle against resurging insecurity and activities of criminal elements in Nigeria.

He assured Nigerians that the resolve of President Muhammadu Buhari-led’s administration to end the scourge of crime and criminality in the country and restore peace to every nook and cranny of Nigeria was sacrosanct.

“This administration will not be deterred in its efforts, until every Nigerian and resident of the country, is free to move around without fear of any threat to his/her life and property.

“We are therefore putting necessary measures and strategies in place to strengthen the stability of the country as well as ensuring the economic prosperity of our dear nation,” he emphasised,

The Minister wished all Muslims a happy and peaceful Eidul-Fitr celebration.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. FG declares Wednesday, Thursday as public holidays to mark Eid-ul-Fitr celebration ; FG declares Wednesday, Thursday as public holidays to mark Eid-ul-Fitr celebration ; FG declares Wednesday, Thursday as public holidays to mark Eid-ul-Fitr celebration ; FG declares Wednesday, Thursday as public holidays to mark Eid-ul-Fitr celebration.