It’s great mistake for Umahi to have joined APC ― Kwankwaso

Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Alhaji Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has regretted that Governor David Umahi left for the All Progressive Congress (APC) so early and described the entrant into APC as a great mistake.

Alhaji Kwankwaso stated this on Wednesday when he visited Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital as part of his tour to different states of the country to campaign for votes ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

According to him, what the country needs is someone who is qualified, competent, credible and has the capacity to reposition the nation.

Kwankwaso also paid a courtesy call to the Ebonyi State governor at the Presidential Lodge, Old Government House Abakaliki.

The NNPP presidential candidate who was accompanied to the state capital by an elder statesman and social critic, Alhaji Buba Galadima, commissioned the party’s campaign office along the ever-busy New Market Road Abakalaiki.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Alhaji Kwankwaso maintained that he and Governor Umahi weren’t happy with the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), adding that they decided to leave the party because of the many wrongs of the party.

“We formed APC and produced the president in 2015, unfortunately, what we were angry with PDP became worse in APC,” he said.





The NNPP presidential candidate noted that that APC gave its presidential ticket to the wrong person, pointing out that he would have been happy if Governor Umahi or Governor Nyensom Wike becomes the President of Nigeria.

“NNPP is the party to beat in the north because there is no APC in the North. APC has failed the nation. We are so happy that strong candidates did not get the ticket of their parties,” he said.

In his statement, the Ebonyi State governor who was represented by his Deputy, Barr. Kelechi Igwe, said that Nigeria needs men of integrity and goodwill to come together and ensure that the country remains stronger.

He urged the presidential candidate to advise his party faithful and supporters to conduct themselves in an orderly manner, adding that Ebonyi remains a peaceful state.