UNILAG workers, others laud Ogundipe as he bows out as VC on Friday

The various workers’ unions at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) Akoka, on Wednesday, and the former vice-chancellor of the university, Prof Rahmon Ade Bello extolled the virtues of Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, whose five-year single tenure as the12th substantive vice-chancellor of the university will end this Friday.

They gave the tributes at an end of tenure/valedictory event organised in his honour at the main auditorium of the university.

The unions including the Academic Staff Union of Universities(ASUU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union(NASU), the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities(SSANU) and others described Ogundipe as a union-friendly vice-chancellor.

They said under his leadership and in spite of disagreements on some issues, they all enjoyed

tremendous cooperation, understanding and harmonious working relationship with him.

They said Ogundipe was not like some vice-chancellors who use divide-and-rule tactics to silence workers’ unions from challenging the school authorities.

They said Ogundipe did not only establish good rapport but sustained the virtue with all various workers’ unions and students throughout tenure.

The ASUU chairman, Dr Dele Ashiru, for example, said even though Ogundipe presided over the affairs of UNILAG during one of the most turbulent periods in the annals of the Nigerian university system, he was able to sail through the storm to a safe landing.

He described him as a great scholar, a dependable and trustworthy ally, a seasoned administrator, a stickler for excellence, and a rugged and dogged fighter.

He said he had put UNILAG in a better position than he met it when he assumed office vice years ago.

Ashiru, however, appealed to the incoming VC, Prof. Folashade Ogunsola to ensure that the students’ union body of the university is de-proscribed.

In his own remark at the event, the immediate past Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Rahmon Ade Bello, also said even though Ogundipe had a very challenging tenure, particularly under the immediate past governing council and coupled with the outbreak of COVID-19, he was able to come out of those challenges triumphantly.

He said of a truth, there are great lessons particularly for any public office leaders to learn from Ogundipe’s stewardship style.

He gave kudos to him and wished him well in his future endeavours.

The former VC, however, urged the political ruling class at all levels of governance in the country to borrow a leaf from the performance of Ogundipe, saying five years tenure should be enough to achieve success by doing something substantial for the people they govern.

He also encouraged Ogundipe’s successor, Prof Ogunsola, who will assume duty on Saturday to hit the ground running and prayed to God to spare his life to equally celebrate her as part of the success story of UNILAG.





In his response, Prof. Ogundipe thanked all staff unions, Prof. Rahman Bello, Prof Ayodele Ogunye, the President of the Alumni worldwide, Dr Tony Momoh, Christian and Islamic religious bodies and leaders, the students, the Senate of the university and the management team as well as friends and family, for standing firm with him when it mattered most.

He said, “When I started this job it was God that made me UNILAG VC and He was the only one that handled the entire affair and He knew when and how it will end. And I want to give glory to Him alone,” he stressed.

He said he would be eternally grateful to them all.

