Ita Enang tasks APC, NWC on list of Akwa- Ibom excos from congresses monitored by INEC

All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial aspirant in Akwa- Ibom State, Senator Ita Enang, has called on the party’s leadership at the national headquarters to certify and forward to the leaders in the state chapter list of Authenticated Ward, Local Governments (LGs) and State Executives, who emerged from the congresses validly monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to enable actors know who to deal with.

Enang, who is a former Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on Niger Delta Affairs, made this demand in an open letter to the party’s National Chairman, Senator Iyorcha Ayu, the National Working Committee of APC, and copied it to President Muhammadu Buhari; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the Senate president, among others.

The former presidential aide, while making the call, said such was imperative to prevent a situation whereby the party in Akwa- Ibom would have no candidate in the 2023 General Election holding in the country.

This was just as the party chieftain expressed worries that the names of candidates forwarded to INEC were not those who emerged from valid primaries monitored by the Commission and conducted by legitimate officials of the party.

The former lawmaker, who faulted the list before the party, cited Section 84 (1) which says that the nomination Congress shall be monitored by INEC, maintaining that the electoral umpire did not monitor the purported congresses that produced the candidates in the Ntukekpo- led executive and so cannot be obliged to field the products thereof.

“Therefore, in accordance with Section 84(5)(c) of the Electoral Act 2022 as amended, it is the aspirants who emerged from the INEC monitored senatorial, reps and assembly primaries being winners of the primaries of the party and the aspirant’s name shall be forwarded to the commission as the candidate of the party.

“As of today, the names forwarded to INEC are not the names of persons who emerged from valid primaries monitored by INEC and conducted by legitimate officials of the party, the names sent are the ones conducted by the Ntukekpo- led club not monitored by INEC.

“By failing or refusing to send the names of the aspirants who emerged from validly conducted primaries monitored by INEC, the party is latently declaring that it does not intend to sponsor candidates for the Senatorial, House of Representatives and House of Assembly elections. This is the law and INEC is bound to comply,” he stated.

He, therefore, demanded that candidates for the senatorial, House of Representatives and House of Assembly in the primaries monitored by INEC should be forwarded to Commission as candidates of the party.

