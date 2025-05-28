IT experts harp on bridging academic-industry gap

Information technology (IT) experts have harped on the importance of bridging academic-industry for the development of IT in Nigeria.

This was stated on Wednesday during the IT stakeholders summit and investiture of new executives organised by the Nigeria Computer Society (NCS), Oyo state chapter.

The event which was held at Forestry Reasearch Institute of Nigeria (FRIN), Ibadan, the Oyo state capital was well attended by stakeholders in the Information technology industry and students of different tertiary institutions.

Speaking, a retired professor of Computer Science, Professor Adenike Osofisan explained that bridging the gap of academic-industry can be possible through the creation of dynamic curriculum.

Osofisan, who was the guest speaker at the event bemoaned the non-availability of resources for learning of students studying computer science in tertiary institutions.

Speaking on the topic ‘Bridging the Academia-industry gap in IT Development’, she added that bridging the gap between academic and industry, requires a collective endeavor, vision and commitment.

Osofisan further explained that professionals in academics and industry should be involved in the process of designing new curriculum of their profession.

Also speaking, the national president, NCS, Dr Sirajo Muhammad , noted that the event is organised to advocate for the proper use of IT.

He added that state chapter of the association, had also organised the event to discuss on how to advance the utilization of IT, for the development of IT within the state.

Muhammad, further noted that the event is a forum where people will discuss some challenges being faced in the IT world ,while solutions will be proffered by IT experts.

In an interview with Nigeria Tribune, the Oyo state chairman of NCS , Babatunde Bamgbade, stated that the summit is organised as a result of proliferation of IT experts in the society.

He added that the summit is a call for the need of regulations on what to do as IT professionals.

Bamgbade further stated that the summit is organised for mainly students , in a bid to pass a legacy to the younger generations that will have the interest of the society for a brighter future of IT.

