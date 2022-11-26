Is walking enough exercise?

I am a 40-year-old man who is desirous of keeping fit. I want to know if ordinary walking is enough exercise for me.

Walking is the absolute most high-percentage play you can pull off for your overall health if you’re currently sedentary, and people of any fitness level will benefit from engaging in walking bouts. We’re designed to do that our thoughts flow when we do it, conversations get better, your metabolism gets better, heart health, gut health, brain health, walking if you time it right, start with 10-min-walks at sunset, sunrise, and after eating to drastically improve your sleep cycle and digestion as your first step into fitness, you can turn your overall health, energy levels, body fat levels and mood from negative to positive with just that.

