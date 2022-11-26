My husband’s cigarettes

My husband is a chronic smoker. Although he tries to leave the house to smoke, sometimes, he smokes inside the house. I want to know if the smoke is dangerous to the children and I.

Risikat (by WhatsApp)

Yes, second-hand smoke is bad. Also known as Environmental Tobacco Smoke (ETS), second-hand smoke is a mixture of the smoke given off by the burning end of a cigarette as well as the smoke exhaled by people who are smoking. It is involuntarily inhaled by non-smokers, lingers in the air hours after cigarettes have been extinguished, and can cause a wide range of illnesses, including cancer, respiratory infections, and asthma. In view of this, it will be advisable for your husband to restrict his smoking to outdoors in order to protect the health of his wife and children.

