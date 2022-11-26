Exercise and weight loss

Despite the exercises I have been doing, I noticed that I have not lost much weight. Kindly advise me on what to do next.

Chuks (by SMS)

ANSWER

It has been confirmed that weight loss comes primarily from eating healthier food and fewer junk calories. While exercise is very good to dramatically lower your risk of age-related health issues, such as bone loss to heart disease to back pain, it only plays a very minimal role in weight loss. Therefore, the best way to lose weight is to significantly reduce your food intake, especially, high carbohydrate foods.

