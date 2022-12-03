Between seizures and epilepsy

I have a relative who recently suffered from seizures. I want to know if this is Epilepsy or not or is it all seizures that are due to Epilepsy?

Goriola (by SMS)

While a seizure is a single occurrence, epilepsy is a neurological condition characterized by two or more unprovoked seizures. A seizure happens when there’s an abnormal electrical discharge in your brain. We all have a 10 percent chance of suffering from a seizure, and that risk increases if you’ve suffered a stroke or brain injury. But a single seizure doesn’t mean you have epilepsy. Epilepsy is defined as having chronic seizures, although anyone can have an episode in their lifetime. Symptoms can vary, including temporary confusion, loss of consciousness or awareness, and psychic symptoms. More than 150,000 new cases of epilepsy are diagnosed each year in the U.S. Epilepsy can happen to anyone, young or old. It takes two or more seizure episodes to diagnose the condition. Most people who have epilepsy hold down jobs and raise their families. It’s part of who they are but it doesn’t define them. Also, most seizures can be controlled through medication. If someone you know experiences a seizure, it’s important to protect them from any harm by keeping them away from fire, a pool of water or anything that cause them injury. Don’t put anything in their mouth or try to restrain them; that could cause injury or choking. It is important to seek urgent medical attention if; The person has difficulty breathing or waking after the seizure, the seizure lasts longer than five minutes, the person has another seizure soon after the first one, the person is hurt during the seizure, the seizure happens in water or the person has a health condition like diabetes, heart disease, or is pregnant.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE