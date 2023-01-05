Is Staking Cryptocurrency Profitable?

The cryptocurrency market has one main feature differentiating it from other traditional markets – high volatility. Crypto rates change daily, allowing traders to make money from the slightest market trends and fluctuations during the day and in the long-term perspective. To learn how to trade cryptocurrency and make profit, traders investigate the market and do fundamental research to find out all the factors that affect crypto rates. There are three layers of research needed for efficient trading:

Fundamental. Investors take all the factors in the world that may affect the crypto market in the next few weeks, which are governmental decisions, updates in regulations, news background, the situation with economy and inflation, etc.

Technical. This type of research concerns the crypto project and its technology, as well as the price chart investigation. It helps the investor to understand how the asset behaves when different market factors affect it, where it moves and how sharply the price changes. The investor finds indicators and patterns that because a foundation to predict further price movement.

Quantitative analysis gathers the data from technical and fundamental research and calculates indicators characterizing the project.

The results of these types of research help a trader understand the right time to buy and sell cryptocurrency.

Maybe some novice users will find trading somewhat challenging. Indeed, successful trading requires a lot of research, learning, as well as experience. Quick and efficient decision-making is one of the crucial things to succeed in trading, especially in scalping and daily trade strategies, where traders need to act here and now; otherwise, they risk losing finds. It might be really too complicated for a beginner user, so they tend just to buy crypto assets and hold them long term. That is called the position trading strategy. People feel safer when they do not need to make decisions immediately, especially when it refers to inexperienced investors who have lost their funds after the first try to trade crypto.

However, there is an alternative to just idle holding digital funds in your wallet – the chance to increase your capital that does not require immediate and risky decisions or constant market tracking. Well, a much less stressful and still very efficient option to earn crypto is cryptocurrency staking. What is it, and is staking crypto worth it? Let’s try to answer these questions in this material.

What Does Staking Mean in Crypto?

Basically, crypto staking is the earning option implying locking your crypto coins for some duration without the opportunity to sell or exchange them and getting more funds when the staking term ends. There are some ways to stake crypto:

Participation in Proof-of-Stake

Yiend farming

Participating in the pools of liquidity.

The Proof-of-Stake mechanism. Some tokens are developed based on the PoS mechanism, so their owners can take part in generating new coins by putting funds in the network and locking them for some period, receiving back their funds and rewards on the top when the locking period ends. That sounds similar to a bank’s deposit when you leave your savings in the bank’s account and receive interest for holding money in the bank. But there are differences: when the bank accepts money from you, one uses them to credit other clients and other needs. When you lock your digital funds on the network, no one uses them.

When giving your funds for crypto staking, you are a part of the network, help for transaction validation, and maintain its proper and smooth work. Thus, network decentralization is also achieved. The network “thanks” you for such a contribution, allocating additional funds.

How does the Proof-of-Stake method differ from the Proof-of-Work? The matter is that PoW protocols are the base for the first crypto assets that were mined (Bitcoin, the first version of Ethereum). Mining consumes a lot of energy and demands expensive machines and equipment as well as maintenance. In mining, people rival to be the first to decode a complex math problem and create a new block, for which they get bonuses. As a matter of fact, it is a competition of advanced and powerful computers consuming enormous amounts of energy.

With staking, everything is much easier. Having some funds, you agree to lock them in the network and hold them there without selling. Being a network participant, you contribute to its smooth work and get rewarded in return. Staking cryptocurrency has nothing to do with expensive supercomputers and energy consumption. All you need is a laptop and an internet connection.

Pools. When stakers gather in pools, they provide much more liquidity to the network and, thus, earn much more rewards. Stakers in pools are called liquidity providers. Many platforms provide pools of staking, giving stakers rewards while just putting funds in the pool and relaxing.

If you enjoy blockchain games and want to support its liquidity, you may join its liquidity pool to support the platform’s development.