Is cryptocurrency a good investment in 2023?

A cryptocurrency is a type of digital or virtual currency that uses encryption to protect it from counterfeiting or duplicate spending. Blockchain technology, a distributed database enforced by a dispersed computer network, is the foundation of many cryptocurrency decentralized networks.

The fact that cryptocurrencies are often not generated by any centralized government makes them potentially impervious to intervention from or manipulation by governments.

Cryptocurrency in Africa

Cryptocurrency in Africa is at a fascinating stage. The majority of people on the continent, with the exception of a tech-savvy minority, are unaware of how cryptocurrencies operate, and in some areas, their use is illegal.

Some people who have a basic understanding of how blockchain technology works have benefited from this new market trend. While some people perform their financial transactions using digital money, others who are less conversant with blockchain technology have opted to stay with conventional financial procedures.

Yet trading in crypto and the use of crypto is becoming increasingly common across Africa and there will be opportunities for those who invest wisely. Whether you are looking for the best crypto South Africa and Nigeria can offer or you are interested in learning more about this investment opportunity, it is a good idea to weigh up the pros and cons before you go any further.

Cryptocurrency pros

High risk and high reward

There are currently upwards of 10,000 cryptocurrencies available, each of which has its own unique characteristics. But there are some characteristics that all cryptocurrencies share, including the propensity for sharp price increases – and decreases. Price is largely determined by coin supply and demand, and this can produce big profits. For instance, the price of Ethereum nearly doubled between July 2021 and December 2021, providing a tidy profit to investors who joined the bandwagon at the proper time.

Trading 24/7





The fact that cryptocurrency markets are available 24/7 is another benefit cryptocurrencies can offer. You don’t have to rely on the JSE or NASDAQ to open trading before you buy or sell cryptocurrency, because coins are created and transactions are recorded constantly. Cryptocurrency may therefore be the smartest solution for investors who are aiming to earn returns outside of regular business hours.

Possible inflation proofing

Since cryptocurrencies aren’t linked to any particular country, their price is determined by worldwide demand rather than factors such as domestic inflation. Inflation of cryptocurrencies is largely a non-issue because there is a limit on the number of coins, which prevents the supply from becoming excessive. This strategy prevents inflation, regardless of whether a coin has an overall or annual cap.

Cryptocurrency cons

Steep learning curve

Understanding cryptocurrencies can be difficult at first. The idea of cryptocurrencies (even excluding the blockchain) may not feel natural to someone who is not a digital native, and there are few riskier ventures than trying to invest in something you don’t completely understand. Although there are many internet learning resources, you still need to devote a lot of time to fully comprehend the details.