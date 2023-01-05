Is cryptocurrency a good investment in 2023?

A cryptocurrency is a type of digital or virtual currency that uses encryption to protect it from counterfeiting or duplicate spending. Blockchain technology, a distributed database enforced by a dispersed computer network, is the foundation of many cryptocurrency decentralized networks.
The fact that cryptocurrencies are often not generated by any centralized government makes them potentially impervious to intervention from or manipulation by governments.
Cryptocurrency in Africa
Cryptocurrency in Africa is at a fascinating stage. The majority of people on the continent, with the exception of a tech-savvy minority, are unaware of how cryptocurrencies operate, and in some areas, their use is illegal.
Some people who have a basic understanding of how blockchain technology works have benefited from this new market trend. While some people perform their financial transactions using digital money, others who are less conversant with blockchain technology have opted to stay with conventional financial procedures.
Yet trading in crypto and the use of crypto is becoming increasingly common across Africa and there will be opportunities for those who invest wisely. Whether you are looking for the best crypto South Africa and Nigeria can offer or you are interested in learning more about this investment opportunity, it is a good idea to weigh up the pros and cons before you go any further.
Cryptocurrency pros
High risk and high reward
There are currently upwards of 10,000 cryptocurrencies available, each of which has its own unique characteristics. But there are some characteristics that all cryptocurrencies share, including the propensity for sharp price increases – and decreases. Price is largely determined by coin supply and demand, and this can produce big profits. For instance, the price of Ethereum nearly doubled between July 2021 and December 2021, providing a tidy profit to investors who joined the bandwagon at the proper time.
Trading 24/7
The fact that cryptocurrency markets are available 24/7 is another benefit cryptocurrencies can offer. You don’t have to rely on the JSE or NASDAQ to open trading before you buy or sell cryptocurrency, because coins are created and transactions are recorded constantly. Cryptocurrency may therefore be the smartest solution for investors who are aiming to earn returns outside of regular business hours.
Possible inflation proofing
Since cryptocurrencies aren’t linked to any particular country, their price is determined by worldwide demand rather than factors such as domestic inflation. Inflation of cryptocurrencies is largely a non-issue because there is a limit on the number of coins, which prevents the supply from becoming excessive. This strategy prevents inflation, regardless of whether a coin has an overall or annual cap.
Cryptocurrency cons
Steep learning curve
Understanding cryptocurrencies can be difficult at first. The idea of cryptocurrencies (even excluding the blockchain) may not feel natural to someone who is not a digital native, and there are few riskier ventures than trying to invest in something you don’t completely understand. Although there are many internet learning resources, you still need to devote a lot of time to fully comprehend the details.
Volatility
A cryptocurrency’s value can suddenly soar to exhilarating highs (with related benefits for investors!) and then plummet to horrifying lows. Cryptocurrency is definitely not the best option if you’re hoping to generate consistent returns. Because of its relatively small size and reliance on speculation, the Bitcoin market is particularly susceptible to price changes. This has a negative impact on coin value, which is one of the main drawbacks of cryptocurrencies.
This volatility was on display in 2022, when a number of high-profile cryptocurrencies either crashed altogether or dropped dramatically in value. The situation may improve in the future with more regulation, but right now, cryptocurrency is a very risky proposition.
Security risks for newcomers
Cryptocurrencies may not carry the hazards associated with relying on centralized brokers but this does not imply that they are fully secure. When you own cryptocurrency, you run the risk of losing the encryption key that gives you access to all of your assets. Then there are all the various malevolent techniques for bad actors to gain control, including hacking and phishing.
Experienced investors are aware of this, while novice traders are more likely to fall prey to these sorts of traps, but fraud, theft and dubious operators are common in the crypto world.
Summary
Whether cryptocurrency is a good investment for you will depend on a number of factors. If you understand the technology, are aware of the volatility, take appropriate security measures and invest with money that you can afford to lose, you may be able to profit in 2023. For everyone else, it is probably a good idea to steer clear of crypto for the time being.