As the race for the speaker of the House of Representatives hots up, the North-Central zone is strenuously arguing its case to be considered. LEON USIGBE writes that if it gets its wish, it could set up an intriguing contest between Yusuf Gagdi and Ahmed Wase, two members from the zone.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is still dilly-dallying on zoning of the National Assembly principal positions. This is hardly a deterrent to aspirants from across all geo-political zones who are wasting no time trying to curry the support of members-elect to land their dream jobs.

But beyond those who can vote for them, the aspirants are also appealing to the consciences of other stakeholders and Nigerians in general as they seek to create a positive perception of themselves.

In both chambers of the legislature, there is yet no clarity as to the direction of the races. However, many senators and house representatives-elect have already convinced themselves that they are the candidates to beat.

At least, seven cognate members have their hats in the ring in the lower chamber including the outgoing deputy speaker, Ahmed Wase; Yusuf Gagdi, Mukhtar Betara, Tajudeen Abbas, Sanni Jaji, Sada Soli, and Benjamin Kalu. Wase and Gagdi are from Plateau State in the north central zone, which is making a strong case for itself as an area never to have enjoyed the privilege of producing an occupant of the coveted post. Betara is from Borno State; Abbas represents Kaduna State, Soli is from Katsina State, Jaji from Zamfara, and Kalu is a member representing Abia State.

The latter six are thought to have a bit more mountain to climb because of the shape the zoning of the principal officers’ positions is projected to assume when eventually released. Their zones have previously produced the speaker of the house. That may leave the race for the speaker a straight fight between the two Plateau State representatives, Wase and Gagdi.

Ordinarily, Wase would be favoured if the number of years spent in the chamber and the position held were the only considerations. He is a serial winner of his seat since 2007 and incumbent deputy speaker of the house. But there are other criteria that may come into play and better suit Gagdi.

Among these may be the age of the aspirant, antecedents, effectiveness as a lawmaker, particularly in the number of bills sponsored and had become law through the assent of the president.

The age issue may also be important because of the inherent desire to break away from the over 50s syndrome as exemplified by the next president, vice president and the person that may emerge as senate president who will most probably be a senior citizen.

To Honourable David Umar, a member-elect from Kaduna State (Kachia/Kagarko), who will be voting to elect the speaker, the 10th National Assembly leadership must pay attention to youth because they represent the present and future of the country.

“Both government and the political parties do not reflect this reality. That must change. And this change should begin in the House of Representatives. What is the part of the youths in the political leadership calculation? Where is the place of the youths in our democracy? Is it only as legislative and media aides?” He queried in a recent statement.





The rep-elect thinks that this is even more critical because most of the 10th assembly members fall below the age of 50. Umar’s reasoning is that to maintain a conflict-free house, a young leader that can relate with the younger generation of lawmakers-elect must be elected.

“It is essential to note that this contingent of members-elect is the youngest ever. The possibility of intergenerational conflict is high if the leadership of the House doesn’t reflect the composition of the House,” he stressed, while declaring his support Gagdi for the post.

Wase was born June 1, 1964. That puts him in the 60s bracket by the time the reps’ speakership election is due to take place. Apart from the number of committees in which he has served, his Wikipedia profile does not indicate the number of successful bills he has to his name.

But he is a legislator packed with experience. Gagdi on the other hand was born in 1980. He is 42 years old. “Gagdi has been there for just four years and has sponsored six private member bills that were signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari. Can those experienced lawmakers show just three bills that passed in all these years in the house?” Umar further wondered.

As a zone, the North-Central has proved to be an asset for the ruling party where each of the states has produced an APC governor at least two times within the last eight years. The president-elect, Bola Tinubu, lost all the states in the North-West except Jigawa and Sokoto unlike his clean sweep of the North-Central. Pundits are, therefore, of the view that with the North-West failing to donate its fabled votes to the APC, the North-Central may be in prime position to be considered for the seat of the speaker as its barest minimum compensation. If it is eventually zoned to the area, it promises to be a likely intriguing contest between the youthful Gagdi and Wase.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE