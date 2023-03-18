By Dr. Wale Okediran

I am 65 years of age. Recently, I noticed that I forget simple things such as where I kept my keys, names of relatives and so on. I want to know if this is normal but if not, kindly let me know what to do about it.

Big Joe (by SMS)

When memory loss prevents us from performing daily tasks and our accustomed roles in life, it becomes a health concern that needs further evaluation by healthcare professionals.Simple forgetfulness (the “missing keys”) and delay or slowing in recalling names, dates, and events can be part of the normal process of aging. There are multiple memory processes, including learning new information, recalling information, and recognizing familiar information. Each of these processes can get disrupted, leading to the experience of forgetting. There are also different types of memory, each of which can be affected differently by normal aging as shown below. Memory problems that begins to interfere with normal daily life and activities are not considered normal aging. Forgetting where you put your glasses is a simple sign of forgetfulness, disorganization, or normal aging; however, forgetting what your glasses are used for or that they are worn on your face is not a normal memory problem. This also include forgetting recent events, repeating the same questions and the same stories, sometimes forgetting the names of close friends and family members, frequently forgets appointments or planned events, forgets conversations, misplaces items often. Has trouble coming up with the desired words. Has difficulty understanding written or verbal (spoken to) information. Loses focus. Is easily distracted. Needs to write reminders to do things or else will forget. May struggle, but can complete complex tasks such as paying bills, taking medications, shopping, cooking, household cleaning, driving. Has many important memory impairments but can still function independently.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE