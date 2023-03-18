By Tunde Ayanda

Business mogul, Femi Otedola, is more than happy. The Geregu Power boss was at the Sheldonian Theatre, Oxford, recently to share in the joy with his family when his daughter, Florence, bagged a Master of Science degree at the prestigious Oxford University.

Florence, popularly called DJ Cuppy, is a prominent singer/Disc Jockey and doesn’t rely on her privileged background as she picked the recent degree which is her third honour.

At the ceremony was her dad, mum, Nana and her partner, Riane Taylor, who cheered her on when her name was announced.

Two years ago, Cuppy announced her admission into Oxford for a Master’s Programmme in African Studies.

She took her fans on a daily experience of her challenges and joy throughout the period of her studies as she promised to be back in the studio where she plans to continue making good music to the pleasure of her teeming fans.

