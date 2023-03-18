By Tunde Ayanda

Stylish monarch, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, the Oluwo of Iwoland, welcomed a young prince into his palace recently.

The king, who is married to a Kano Princess, was happy and couldn’t hide his joy as a statement was released informing the public on the birth of a new addition to the royal stead.

Queen Firdau’s family was not left out of the celebration as court officials recorded a joyful outburst when the news filtered into Kano.

The Oluwo married Princess Firdau in a private ceremony in 2022 in the presence of dignitaries and Northern elites.

From all indications, a big ceremony is in the offing according to the seven-days naming tradition in Yorubaland.

