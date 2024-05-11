After her recent medical examinations, my 40-year-old wife was informed that the cholesterol in her blood was very high and should be treated. I thought the issue of High Cholesterol of being dangerous has already been debunked. Kindly educate me on this.

Akeem (by SMS)

Actually, experts have confirmed the fact that while the body needs cholesterol for many vital body functions, a high level could be injurious to the body. High cholesterol is sneaky and silent. You could have too many lipids in your blood and not know it for many years. A simple blood test is the only way to find out. High cholesterol affects people of all ages, including those who are active and feel healthy. Some medical conditions raise a person’s risk of high cholesterol and heart disease. Some people only need some simple lifestyle changes like eating less saturated fat.

Others need lifestyle changes plus medication. People with medical conditions that affect their cholesterol may need a more complex approach. Your wife’s doctor will be in a good position to advise her on which approaches will work for her.

