A woman, Abosede, has dragged her husband, Ayoola, before Grade A Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State, praying that it end their union on the grounds of lack of love, domestic violence, public assault and threat to life.

She also requested an order restraining her husband from coming to her home or workplace to threaten, fight, or interfere with her private life.

Abosede explained that Ayoola, apart from failing woefully in his role as breadwinner, was also a beast.

The plaintiff said the defendant took pleasure in ridiculing her by beating and leaving her naked after tearing her clothes sometimes in public.

She added that her husband, of recent, threatened to disfigure her face by pouring acid on her.

Ayoola was not present in court, although he was duly served court summon and hearing.

Abosede in her evidence said, “My lord, I beg the court to pronounce my marriage to my husband dissolved before he kills me.

“He did not pay a dime as my bride price, yet he did not relent in battering and bruising me almost all the time.

“My husband never loved me. He has been hostile to me from the outset of our marriage.

“He did not treat our children better. He would ask them to come to me any time they made a demand of him.

“Till date, he knows nothing about their feeding, clothing, and education. I provide all these.

“Ayoola humiliates me. He always beat and tore my clothes to shreds while we were living together.

“He would leave me stark naked before our children and neighbours.

“He did not stop this brutish practice of his even after I moved out of his house.

“He still comes to my house to threaten and beat me.

“My husband is now threatening to disfigure my face by pouring acid on me.

“My lord, my husband can make real his threat.

“I, therefore, pray the court to dissolve our union and grant me custody of our children.

“I further entreat the court to make my husband responsible for our children’s upkeep.

“I in addition request for an order restraining him from coming to my house or office to threaten, fight or interfere with my private life.”

The court president, Mrs S.M Akintayo, stated that there was no marriage to be dissolved since no bride price was paid.

She awarded the plaintiff custody of their children and mandated the defendant to be responsible for their upkeep.

Akintayo also gave an order restraining the defendant from fighting, threatening and interfering with the plaintiff’s life.

ALSO READ: Eniola Badmus bags appointment as SA to Reps Speaker, Abass