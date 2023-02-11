Is it true that high Cholesterol is no longer a health issue?

Lukman (by SMS)

No. High cholesterol, particularly LDL, or “bad” cholesterol, is still a marker for a higher risk for heart disease. And preliminary results from a 2022 study of more than 750 older adults found a link between high cholesterol levels and elevated dementia risk. It is still important to keep your cholesterol level within the acceptable levels. Regular visits to your doctor who will request for your cholesterol levels are therefore very important.

