Ewere Emmanuel Obuseh, who hails from Agbor, Ika-South Local Government Area of Delta State, is a first-class and the overall best-graduating student of Delta State University (DELSU) for the 2021/2022 academic session, with a CGPA of 4.91. He graduated from the Department of Electrical/Electronic Engineering of the Faculty of Engineering. In this interview by EBENEZER ADUROKIYA, he speaks about his academic journey, among others.

In what ways did your background aid your sterling performance to the point of emerging as the best overall graduating student at DELSU?

Well, I was not always this good. I was almost coming 3rd to last in my primary school days, while my twin always came first. It was more of a motivation when I was being laughed at at different times compared to my twin. So, I will say it was solely a motivation on my part and hard work in general.

How did you attain the feat amid various distractions encumbering today’s youths vis-a-vis their academic pursuits?

I was well-focused immediately after I made my goal of graduating as the overall best student in 100 level. I never joked with anything academics and was prudent in time management. My books always came first.

At what point during your undergraduate days did you realise you could emerge tops in your final year?

From 100 level. This is because I was awarded the best student when I was in 100 level, so my conviction for being the overall best was stamped.





One major distraction, besides social media and its attendant variables, is coping with girls’ overtures being a sharp boy. How did you handle them?

Like I said earlier, my books come first in everything I do. I always tell them beforehand that this is who I am. They were always attracted to me because of this goal as it also boosted their academic performance.

Why did you study Electrical Electronics Engineering?

I was always finding myself fixing electrical devices, and I am good at mathematics. So, I just followed the passion.

What major challenge did you face during your degree programme?

The major challenge was in keeping friends. I only had friends that were in line with what I wanted. Most of them haboured the notion of ‘school na scam.’ So, I lost most.

What area of your degree programme do you want to major in at the postgraduate level and why?

Renewable energy under solar energy. That is where my project was centered on: ‘Design and construction of a 2.5KVA solar power system’.

In your speech as the best-graduating student, you requested the governor, in collaboration with DELSU authorities, to offer you and others appointments and scholarships for further studies. Between furthering your education via scholarship and getting a job placement, which comes first?

A scholarship is the main aim. The job placement part was to emphasise the need for a good reward for excellence and more so a right for a best-graduating student as it has been for a long time. It is really disheartening to see someone leaving Big Brother Naija with millions of naira, but someone who comes out well in school is just given a plaque. This is to show where the country places education.

What qualities brought you to this glory that fellow students can learn from to attain their academic goals?

Select a goal and work towards it. That is, of course, after praying and putting God first.

What is your take on the state of education, especially university education, in Nigeria compared with what is obtainable elsewhere?

I have not experienced how schooling is outside the country, but I would say Nigerian education system is such a demanding system − it is more or less for the strong-hearted. That is why most people lose interest at some point. But from what I have heard, it is less stressful and more structured over there, elsewhere outside the country.

In your speech, while placing your request before the governor and DELSU authorities, you remarked that you were “weighed down by the thought of the labour market.” What do you mean?

Seeing how dedicated individuals, who graduated with good results, struggle just to get a job is not helpful. Without connections now, you are nothing even if you graduate with the best of grades. We have seen the system — we know how it is going. We pray for good leadership.

What role did your religious faith play in your academic feat?

I am more like a “Me and My Jesus” type of person. I always put God before I do anything, and He always delivers.

What were your best and worst moments in the course of your journey at DELSU? And, what do you advice have for students who desire your success?

I would start with the worst moment. I would say it is reading without motivation because I have to force myself. The best moments are the moments of rewards for hard work. I was always given awards in all my dinners.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE