The visitor to Osun State Polytechnic, Iree, and the Executive Governor of Osun State, His Excellency Senator Ademola Adeleke has approved the appointment of Dr Tajudeen Adewale Odetayo as the sixth substantive rector of the institution.

This was contained in a letter with reference number SMD.285T/14 dated 10th March 2023 issued by the Head of Service, Mr. S. A. Aina.

The appointment according to the statement is for a period of four years.

Until his appointment, Dr Odetayo was the Acting Rector of the Polytechnic. Born in Odeomu on 22nd June 1962.

He has held several positions of responsibility in the Institution.

He was at different times Head of Department of Accountancy, Director of Examinations, Director of Academic Planning, Director of Part-Time Studies and Deputy Rector of the Polytechnic.

Dr Odetayo bagged his Ph.D. in Management Science from the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso in 2015.

He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (FCA) and a Fellow of the Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (FCIBN).

He has 23 journal article publications to his credit (both local and international) and he has authored six textbooks.

He has also attended several conferences, workshops and seminars both in Nigeria and overseas.

Dr Odetayo is happily married and blessed with promising children.





A press statement signed by Registrar of the Institution, Mr Basiru Salawu expressed the gratitude of Management, Staff and Students of Osun State Polytechnic, Iree to the governor for the appointment.

The statement states that “we appreciate His Excellency Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke for this gesture to the Institution”

“We also wish Dr. Odetayo a successful tenure of office,” the statement said.

