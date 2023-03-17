By: Aliyu Abdulkareem

Nigerian superstar, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido has appeared again online as he attends the birthday party of his cousin, Nike Adeleke, on Thursday night.

In a video shared by Nike on her Instagram on Friday, Davido was captured in the birthday party along his other cousin B-Red, the son of the Osun State Governor.

This comes days after Tribune Online reports that the singer cleared his Instagram posts and deleted his profile picture.

The singer till date has not made new posts on social media.

https://instagram.com/stories/nikos_babii/3060131217608879916?utm_source=ig_story_item_share&igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=