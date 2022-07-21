IPOB denies plan to impose sit-at-home on Friday

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has described as laughable, disgraceful and unguarded statements credited to Mr Simon Ekpa, a splitter leader of the body that there will be sit-at-home on Friday.

It described Ekpa as a “Refugees interpreter” based in Finland through whom the Nigerian government and enemies of Biafra had successfully launched so many tragedies and attacks against our land and people.

The IPOB leadership, in a statement by Comrade Emma Powerful, on Thursday, condemned the barbaric killing of 14 innocent Igbo youths by Ebubeagu, and “we have taken our strategic measure to curtail the murderous activities of this Hope’s militias, but we have not called for any unauthorised sit-at-home on Friday 22nd, July 2022, in response to this murder of the innocent Imo youths. We have also commended our people for protesting the murder of innocent youths. We have ways of dealing with enemies in our territories without putting more pain on our people who are already under the pains that the military siege of the Nigeria Government has cursed them.

“We, therefore, urge our people to ignore the meaningless and senseless order from a Nigerian agent to Sit-at-home tomorrow.

“The Finland-based criminal who defrauds asylum seekers is the ‘lead actor/stuntman’ through whom the likes of Minister of Lai Mohammed, Presidency Social Media handler Lauretta Onochie, Ike Ekweremadu accessed and mobilized with the sole aim to destroy IPOB struggle. He promised his hires to destroy IPOB-ESN and he even boasted in one of his room broadcasts to end IPOB leadership. He pretends to be Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s disciple but his actions and words betray him as a Judas who sold his Master for pieces of silver.

“Have you wondered why Lai Mohammed, Lauretta Onochie, Ike Ekweremadu, Nyesom Wike, and Hope Uzodinma direct media attacks on IPOB-ESN over the activities of criminal boys under the command of Finland fraudulent blogger called Simon Ekpa? Simon’s boys create insecurities in the East while the Government agents blame it on IPOB-ESN but never mentioned Simon Ekpa. This is how all the funds allocated to destroy IPOB and Radio Biafra by these dissidents were been utilised.

“In order to achieve their evil agenda against IPOB, they financed FM Radios (Voice of Biafra) for Simon Ekpa. They strategically added “Njoku” and created an “Ekpa Simon Njoku ESN” to confuse ignorant followers of the Zoo agent while the Finland blogger claims he is in charge of ESN. When in reality he created criminal gangs terrorising South East who go about impersonating our disciplined ESN operatives. The Zoological Republic Government helped Simon and Nelly to duplicate and launched 13-man Brigade and called them the M-branch, and they adopted the name IPOB-Autopilot and ‘autopiloters’.

“What this criminal does in the society is to commit incriminating and prosecutable activities and show evidence that favours certain people like his sponsors while our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is still being held in the DSS custody and facility. Ask yourself if a Criminal can steal and live his address with his victims? This is what Simon’s boys do, kidnap and threaten people with ESN name.

“We do hereby strongly reiterate once again that Simon Ekpa is not an IPOB member, not IPOB or Biafra spokesman, not a family member of IPOB in any family unit in Finland and has never remitted a dime from his monthly fundraising to Eastern Security Network (ESN). Every activity of the Finland-based blogger and scammer, Simon Ekpa is to scam and deprive ignorant Biafrans who genuinely wanted to support the Only genuine ESN under IPOB-DOS command of funds and logistics so that Igbo land would be invaded by Fulani invaders. That’s why he goes on monthly fundraising to deprive genuine ESN of funds and to fund his criminal boys to continue their illegal activities. Unfortunately, some ignorant Biafrans are falling for this scam but hardcore IPOB members are not falling for his scam.

“We, therefore, advise Simon Ekpa and his miserable sponsors not to continue hiding under the name IPOB, ESN and commit all manner of crimes.

“Simon’s Ekpa has no mandate to issue a sit-at-home order using IPOB therefore our people must ignore such senseless Infiltrators rant and go about your normal business, we have no business with the criminal, the female nude seller who causes pain to the people of Biafra.

“IPOB did not order sit-at-home on Friday which is tomorrow 22nd July 2022, this would be reechoed tonight by IPOB leadership the Governing body. The Directorate Of State the DOS of The Indigenous People Of Biafra will speak to Night, please tune in to Radio Biafra tonight 21/07/2022 at 7:30 BT (Biafra Time).

“Biafrans, avoid predictable leads by the Infiltrators sponsored by the Nigerian Government if you truly want Biafra, avoid listening to the potential criminal whose parental lineage cannot be traced to any place in Biafraland. He has no idea of our organisational structure and operations of IPOB and our code of conduct or chain of command and discipline including principles of IPOB movement.”





