Reps order immediate probe of Kuje prison attack

The House of Representatives on Thursday resolved to probe the causes, dimensions and effects of the recent deadly attack on Kuje Custodial Centre, in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja during which several notorious criminals escaped.

This followed the adoption of a motion on the need to investigate the terrorist attack on the Nigerian correctional medium security custodial centre, Kuje moved by Hon. Sha’aban I. Sharada at plenary which was presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Hon Idris Wase.

The House mandated the Committees on National Security and Intelligence, Interior, Reformatory Services, Defence, Army, Airforce, Navy and Police to investigate the incident and report back within four weeks for further legislative action

The House also urged the Federal Government to implement the laudable recommendations of the National Security Summit organized by the leadership of the House of Representatives in 2021, with broad National stakeholder participation.

While presenting the motion, the lawmaker recalled that on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, terrorists attacked the Nigerian Correctional Service, Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kuje, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

According to the lawmaker, “on Wednesday, 6 July 2022, the Hon. Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Salihi Magashi, Rtd while on an assessment visit to the scene of the incident stated that over 600 inmates, including 64 Boko Haram suspects, out of about 994 inmates accommodated in the custodial Centre escaped”

He stated that the President expressed disappointment over the embarrassing development and directed a Comprehensive investigation to address the situation.





“The development makes the country and the Federal Capital Territory, in particular, vulnerable and under the fear of attacks, risk intimidation and all sorts of threats due to a large number of criminal escapees in the country”

“The enormous resources expended by the Federal government towards ensuring the realization of public security and welfare of its citizens”

The lawmaker further stressed that the Kuje custodial centre attack and its terrible outcome along with several related crimes against national security are on the increase despite stakeholders’ commitment to equipping the national security enforcement and intelligence community with significant Appropriation of funds.

“Public peace and safety will continue to be threatened if urgent steps are not taken to address the situation” He added.

When the motion was put on a voice vote, it was unanimously adopted by the lawmakers.