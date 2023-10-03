The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in Ogun, has hailed the judgement of the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, delivered in favour of Dapo Abiodun, as the duly elected Governor of the State.

The State Chairman of IPAC, Mr. Samson Okusanya, at a news conference, on Tuesday, said the verdict of the Tribunal, was a clear indication that the petition filed by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu, had many procedural flaws with antecedents’ interpretation of words.

Okusanya submitted that the dismissal of the petition was right in the eyes of the law, adding that the coalition of political parties in the state, had closely followed the case from inception to the last day, following the processes with keen interest and deep observation.

The IPAC chairman noted that the trial was no doubt fair to all the Parties involved in the case, saying that the judges not only did justice.

“We salute the Judiciary and most importantly the members of the Tribunal led by Justice Hamidu Kunaza and other members for a job well done.

“The judgement was indeed watershed as it was deep, analytical and fair in all ramifications. We make bold to say it is worthy of emulation,” he said.

Okusanya called on other opposition parties in the state to support the dream of Abiodun in order to further move the state forward.

He maintained that the wishes of the people of the state had been upheld by the Tribunal, saying all well meaning stakeholders in the state must drop their hatchets and join Abiodun’s march to prosperity.

” IPAC, under my leadership has always maintained that Ogun state is our heritage and therefore will resist any attempt to derail the process of good governance.

“The PDP and her candidate should as a matter of importance, discontinue his planned wild goose chase at the appellate Court and accept the will of God,” he said.





He urged the governor to continue to demonstrate good leadership in the state and remain focused in transforming the state.

“Conclusively, we salute the Judiciary once again and the good people of Ogun state for this victory as it is an affirmation of Ogun state’s electorate implicit trust as expressed on March 18,” he said.

