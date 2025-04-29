Intelligence gathering will enhance Ondo’s security architecture — CP Afolabi

Ondo State Police Commissioner, Wilfred Afolabi, has emphasised the need to re-evaluate methods of information and intelligent gatherings to tackle security challenges across the state.

The Ondo Police boss who stated this in Akure, Ondo state capital, while declaring open a three-day training on Intelligence Gathering for 160 personnel drawn from all the police divisions in the state.

Speaking on the theme: “Basic Intelligence Course” Afolabi said the command under his watch has been focusing on intelligence gathering to check the security challenges confronting the state.

According to the police Commissioner, intelligence gathering and firmness are crucial for ensuring a proactive measure is taken to lead to a peaceful state.

He expressed optimism that participants would be better positioned with the training, saying it would help to bridge the existing gaps, rebuild public trust, and enhance the overall security architecture of communities across the 18 council areas of the state.

Afolabi said the participants will leverage intelligence-gathering tools to drive policing strategies and prevent crimes in the coastal state.

He said: “Intelligence gathering is one of the most important sections that is instrumental to breakthrough when it comes to policing and it’s so unfortunate that it’s one aspect that is so neglected.

“When I was the Assistant Commissioner of Police, OC Intelligence, Lagos, It gave me the opportunity to know that wherever I find myself, I should pursue the subject of intelligence gathering holistically.

“So, what we see happening today did come by accident. And to put the icing on the cake, it falls in line with the agenda of our Inspector General of Police, IGP, Kayode Egbetokun’s agenda.

“The IGP too, feels so concerned about the subject of intelligence and just two weeks ago, he was in Ilorin to revamp the intelligence school.

“Part of his agenda, too is on capacity building because we can’t be talking about professionalism, and then we exclude training.

“The catalyst that brings out professionalism is training, capacity building. And you will discovered that since I arrived that has been my focus”

The CP boss noted that in an increasingly complex security environment, timely and accurate intelligence has proven indispensable in preventing crime, maintaining public order, and enhancing community trust, hence the need for training.

He emphasized that Intelligence gathering remains the cornerstone of effective policing, serving as the foundation upon which operational efficiency and successful law enforcement activities are built.

“You may not see the effects in the shortest time because training has what they call long-lasting effect now, it may be when I finally leave this place, but one thing I can tell you is that we are laying a long-lasting foundation that will go a long way to address the security challenges we are facing today.

“When I did what they call system analysis, I discovered that there was nothing like intelligence when I arrived here.”

The CP said the event will go a long way in addressing the spontaneous reactions to crimes, including kidnapping ransom, murder, arson, cultism, and other forms of violent criminality.

“So, the resource persons will teach you how to write intelligence reports and every morning you will be sending intelligence reports to the dedicated number assigned to you.

With this, we will be able to know where security challenges are coming from and we will be able to take appropriate action to address it.” he said