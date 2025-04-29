Bago seeks Russian varsity’s partnership to boost Niger’s mining sector

Niger State Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago has embarked on a strategic visit to St. Petersburg Mining University in Russia to enhance the state’s multi-million naira mining sector.

The governor’s visit aimed to explore collaboration opportunities that would boost the development of the state’s natural resources and improve technical capabilities in the mining industry.

During his visit, Governor Bago engaged in high-level discussions with university officials regarding potential partnerships in education, research, and technical support.

These initiatives align with the state’s long-term vision of leveraging education and international partnerships to promote sustainable development and economic resilience.

He emphasized the importance of equipping Niger State’s workforce with modern skills in mining-related fields and sought the university’s support in training students and professionals.

This includes joint research and development efforts to enhance mineral exploration and improve mining techniques in the state.

Governor Bago also announced plans to send an Executive Bill titled “Responsible Mining” to the Niger State House of Assembly.

This bill aims to regulate mining operations within the state, ensure sustainable practices, and enhance oversight.

According to him, this partnership will provide technical assistance focused on improving operational efficiency, ensuring environmental sustainability, and strengthening safety management in mining activities.

He highlighted that this collaborative effort is expected to significantly contribute to job creation, boost Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), and improve the overall economic outlook of Niger State.

St. Petersburg Mining University, renowned globally for its excellence in mining and natural resources education, presents a promising partner in this endeavour.

The university’s expertise in mining technology, safety, and environmental management aligns with Niger State’s drive to reform and professionalize its mining sector.

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE