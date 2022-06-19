Insurgency: COAS issues fresh orders to commanders, troops

In his bid to end insurgency and all criminal activities in the country ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya has issued fresh operational orders to the Commanders and the troops in the various Army Commands, Units and formations across the country to go after bandits and terrorists in whatever guise and their collaborators in renewed vigour for peace to reign once again.

The COAS who gave the fresh order while speaking on friday in Abuja at the closing ceremony of this year’s Chief of Army Staff Second Quarter Conference raised the alarm that the spate of criminal activities across the Nation called for a high state of readiness amongst troops in barracks and theatres of operations .

Gen .Yahaya directed Commanders to ensure that troops under their command continued to train rigorously in anticipation of likely future operational tasks.

According to him, “particular attention must be paid to enhancing basic combat skills of troops to enable them operate with ease at any given time without any notice .

“Additionally, adequate attention must be given to sound welfare and administration of troops, which will enable them to perform their duties with greater diligence

“I implore commanders at all levels to organise regular durbars, meetings and conferences, which would provide veritable platforms for addressing administrative issues that could hamper the efficiency of their respective formations and units”.

Gen Yahaya while giving an insight to the details of the week long Conference disclosed that it focused on salient aspects identified to be crucial to meeting up with the demands of Nigeria’s current dynamic security environment.

While assuring that concerted efforts would be made to implement the valid suggestions and measures advanced by the participants in the current and future engagements, the Army boss urged the commanders at all levels to similarly ensure that the measures were implemented immediately in their respective formations and units in order to enhance their standards.





According to him, “as you are all aware, the pillars of my command hinge upon professionalism, readiness, administration and cooperation, these pillars are prerequisites which have been identified as critical to fostering a robust land force befitting of our great nation

“I, therefore, wish to remind commanders on the need for continuous enlightenment of troops on the basic tenets of military professionalism as they go about their activities”.

He further added that all personnel must abide by the extant provisions of the traditions, customs and ethics of the Nigerian Army.

According to the Army Chief, “they must be of high moral character and act in accordance with the law as well as international best practices,let me also remind you all that adherence to Army Headquarters directives is a command responsibility

“Thus, I expect all commanders to emplace measures that will ensure thorough compliance with extant Nigerian army policies on administration, operations, training and the use of social media amongst others”.

Gen. Yahaya in addition pledged to sustain the procurement of more vehicles, arms, ammunition and other technical spares needed for the successful conduct of army operations.

He also urged commanders at all levels to ensure the judicious utilisation and maintenance of the resources to achieve the desired effects.

He assured that the Army would continue to work with sister services and other security agencies to defeat all enemies of the state whilst striving to win the hearts and minds of the populace.

According to him, “the Nigerian Army must remain poised to discharge its constitutional roles in support of the civil authority without compromise.

“Accordingly, Commanders are reminded that as the 2023 General Elections approaches, troops under their command must remain apolitical and operate professionally

“They must continuously review their contingency plans for the provision of security support through an effective mechanism of cooperation with other security stakeholders

“As earlier highlighted during my opening remarks, the reviewed Rules of Engagement and Code of Conduct for Operation Safe Conduct guiding troops during the upcoming 2023 General Elections will be distributed in earnest.

” I therefore, urge you to thoroughly sensitise troops on their contents and implore them to operate in accordance with extant provisions throughout the period,” he added.

He further reiterated his commitment to accord priority to Command Secondary Schools to restore their past glories by addressing the identified challenges facing them nationwide.

He appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari and other political leaders for their unflinching support to the Nigerian army and reaffirmed the continuous loyalty of all officers and men of the Service to the president.

He, however, reassured President Buhari of the resolve of Nigerian Army to eliminate all threats to national security in collaboration with sister services and other security agencies.

