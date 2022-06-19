Odu’a Investments holds 40th AGM Wednesday

The 40th Annual General Meeting of Odu’a Investment Company Limited (OICL) comes up on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Osun Hall of the Lagos Airport Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.

According to a statement signed by Head Branding and Communications, Victor Ayetoro, the company at the meeting will be presenting the year 2021 Audited Financial Accounts as well as proposing the declaration of dividend to its shareholder states.

The meeting will also serve as an opportunity to provide an update on progress made towards repositioning the company as a world-class conglomerate as well as being an efficient engine of growth for the South-West region.

The six South-West shareholder states will be represented at the meeting by the Secretary to the State Governments (SSGs) of Oyo, Ondo, Ogun; Osun; Ekiti and Lagos States while the meeting will be chaired by Dr Segun Aina, OFR, Chairman, Odu’a Investment Company Limited board.

