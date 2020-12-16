Insecurity: Will we get it right?

President Muhammadu Buhari handed Nigerians the marking scheme with which to assess him some five years ago when he told Nigerians at virtually every campaign stop that he would fight insecurity, work hard to revive an economy in a tailspin and declare a total war on the vermin called corruption.

But it must be said that it is not the best of times for Nigeria at the moment. The most populous black nation is mourning. It is mourning the demise of peace in a country where human life is not worth more than a kobo a dozen and left helplessly bleeding by elephantine corruption.

While it is expected that every rational leader would be worried about Nigeria’s many problems, it cannot be out of place to state that worrying alone cannot liberate the wretched from the chasm of destitution, or lift an economy gasping for breath. But hope gives the strength to trudge on when everything fails. After all, only death terminates hope and only the living can hope. But hope can be shattered.

It explains why the current spate of insecurity across Nigeria is worrying. Buhari had told Nigerians while canvassing for votes that he would fight corruption, tackle insecurity and revive the economy – the three planks upon which his campaign rested. Truth be told, it remains to be seen how Mr President has delivered on his three major campaign promises.

Also, before Nigeria’s slip into what experts have described as the worst recession it has seen in over 30 years, Nigeria had and still has the dubious honour of being the world’s poverty capital with inflation rate climbing to a 30-month high at 14.23 percent in October, according to figures from the National Bureau of Statistics, leaving the prices of food items at the rooftop, among other indicators of a country in economic bondage.

What exactly is governance when the welfare of the people suffers? What exactly is Buhari really getting right when assessed by his three major campaign promises?

But, as aforementioned, when everything fails, hope becomes the pillar to rest on. Yet, only the living can hope. This is why the unremitting killings occasioned by the worsening state of insecurity across Nigeria should worry long-suffering Nigerians. From East to West, North to South, gory tales of mindless murder rend the air. Wailing and gnashing of teeth have remained commonplace.

Buhari has not convinced right-thinking Nigerians that he does not deserve more bashing, especially with his military background.

Ladesope Ladelokun,

ladesopeladelokun@gmail.com

