THE high level of unemployment in Nigeria is worrisome and uncalled for. It is unfortunate that unemployment occurs when able-bodied men and women who are willing to work are unable to find job for over a period of time. It affects both the economy and its society. The rate of unemployment has been increasing during the last few years due to the decline of economic challenges.

There has been an increase in the growth of labour forces due to rural-urban migration. Over the years, a lot of people have moved to cities in search of jobs. This has equally increase the population of joblessness across the country.

Leaders have failed because they cannot perform their constitutional duties to address the issue of high level of unemployment. Once they are opportune to secure employment slots for their people through government agencies, they are not bothered whether other people in the society are suffering or not. This is as a result of wickedness. Securing a suitable job in Nigeria now, is to know somebody in a higher authority; unlike before where one got employed based on merit. This is due to bad leadership.

Due to high level of corruption among Nigerian politicians, the fund and resources that are supposed to be used for the creation of job opportunities for the people are being mismanaged. Lack of good roads and unstable power supply has made the economy hostile to investors. It has also led to high cost of production. Some private companies employed few workers due to high cost of materials. The absence of investors determines the numbers of available jobs.

Unemployment in Nigeria is worsening due to the recent decline in the country’s economy.

To address high rate of unemployment in Nigeria the government should provide social amenities and create job opportunities to the people in rural areas. This can reduce the large number of people migrating to cities.

Kadiri Saliu,

08052688194.

