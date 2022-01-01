Insecurity: Tambuwal inaugurates Sokoto Eastern Zonal Development Association

In a bid to tide the stem of security challenges in the Eastern Senatorial District of Sokoto State, the state Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal on Saturday inaugurated Sokoto Eastern Zonal Development Association (SEZDA).

Speaking shortly after the inauguration, the governor said he is in support of any move that would bring lasting peace to any part of the state

He emphasized that he is optimistic that with the coming together of stakeholders from the zone irrespective of political affiliation the problem of insecurity in the area will soon be a thing of the past.

He further disclosed that the state government would work closely with the association to ensure that peace return to the troubled zone.

On his part, a former governor of the state Alhaji Dalhatu Attahiru Bafarawa who is also from the zone said the move is a step in the right direction.

Bafarawa thanked the state government for supporting the move stressing that government alone cannot tackle the problem of insecurity hence the need to form the association to collaborate with government in a bid to resolve the security challenges in the zone.

The former governor further added that the meeting or the gathering is not for political purpose nor for preaching but to put their head together to fight the menace called banditry that has overwhelmed the zone.

Earlier the chairman of the association Prof Nasiru Gatawa lamented that the banditry in the zone has affected socio-economic activities of the people pleading with the Governor not to relent in his effort to ensure that peace return to the area.

He further lamented that incessant attacks by the bandits have forced markets in the 8 local governments in the zone to be closed.

