Nigeria will experience peace, economic recovery in 2022 — Ayandele

A businessman and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, Dr Olusola Ayandele (Eruobodo), has expressed optimism about Nigeria experiencing a great turnaround in the new year.

Ayandele, in a New Year message, in a statement by his media aide, Sola Adeleke, cautioned the citizenry against holding the government of the day solely responsible for the crises bedeviling the nation.

He attributed the development to a number of factors which he listed to include outbreak of the coronavirus disease, global terrorism, insurgency and failure of previous governments to plan ahead.

He said: “Despite all these, we can see light at the end of the tunnel in view of the fact that the government is not resting on its oars to remedy the situation.

“With heavy investment in human capital development, infrastructure, agriculture and various economic intervention programmes, Nigeria stands a good chance of a better standard of living and social security in no distant future.

“The process of national rebirth has been commenced and we can only urge government to look inwards and discover means of creating wealth and employment by attracting more foreign investments and industrialisation.”

In the meantime, the Ibarapa-born politician and leading aspirant for Oyo South Senatorial District urged stakeholders in the Oyo APC to embrace peace and work together towards the emergence of a strong and united party that would be able to dislodge the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from power in 2023.

