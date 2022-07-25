Insecurity: Reps deputy speaker calls for closure of illegal mining sites

The Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon Ahmed Idris Wase has stated that illegal mining has further fueled banditry and other criminal activities in Nigeria and called for the closure of all illegal mining sites.

The constituency of the deputy speaker, Wase local government area of Plateau State has been under siege by bandits and Fulani militias. In the past two weeks, no fewer than fifty persons have been reportedly killed and villages sacked by the elements.

Speaking with newsmen over the unfortunate development, Hon Wase said attacks on communities in his constituency have become a source of worry and deep concern due to the number of people that were being killed adding that he had made concerted efforts through collaboration with the security agencies to tame the ugly trend posing as a threat to the survival of the peace-loving people of his constituency.

” We are doing our best and we shall continue to do our best, the primary aim of the government is to protect life and property, and if we failed to do that, it means we have failed in our responsibility. All hands must be on deck to arrest this situation.”

He pointed out that illegal mining activities have over the years been sources of attraction to bandits who sees such sites as hideouts and avenue to make quick money.

“I have once moved a motion on the floor of the House on the activities of miners and I have been vindicated now and calling for the closure of any mining sites where illegal mining is taking place. Mining has increased banditry in my axis. Two, where ever you find mining you find a lot of criminality because women are also there, this is part of it”

On the withdrawal of security men from some parts of the troubled Wase local government, the deputy speaker pleaded with the people of the affected communities to bear with the security agencies adding that it might be one of the strategies and operational procedures to arrest the situation.

“These are operational procedures that as a civilian I cannot understand why they were withdrawn but we should be patient, I want to say that they are not withdrawn, they are still within the local government and their presence is still needed but the withdrawal might be for a strategic reason.

“The government is trying to curb the situation, it is not just happening in my constituency, nobody should celebrate this kind of thing, if you do so you are insensitive to the plight of those affected. It is happening in virtually every part of the country. I want to encourage Nigerians to be prayerful and steadfast. Most of these criminal elements are living within the society, people know them but they just refused to disclose them”.

Hon. Wase charged the people of his constituency to be vigilant and prepare to give the security agencies useful information that would aid them in discharging their responsibility of maintaining peace and order.

“If you are in town, you wouldn’t know what is happening but the pastoralists and agrarians won’t tell me that they have not seen their movement, condoning this has led us to where we are but my advice is that they should cooperate with the security agencies to ensure that correct information is given,” he said.

