Buhari hails Amusan for winning Gold at World Athletics Championship

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed heartfelt congratulations to Tobi Amusan for winning the women’s 100m hurdles gold for Nigeria at the World Athletics Championship 2022.

The Nigerian track star also set a new world record in the semifinals of the athletic event and became the first Nigerian to win a World Championship.

A statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) on Monday said the

President joined millions of Nigerians in celebrating “this outstanding feat by a compatriot and two-time African Games champion, who in one night stunned the athletics world with her superlative and stellar performance.”

The President thanked the track superstar for “making the Nigerian national anthem resonate again from the international podium, leaving the nation with the excitement and unforgettable memories of tears of joy and triumph; hope and victory; incredulity and belief.”

President Buhari noted that the legendary career and achievements of the golden girl will continue to inspire the upcoming generations of Nigerian athletes to achieve spectacular success.

He also commended Ese Brume for representing Nigeria with honour and pride, winning a silver medal in the Women’s long jump event.

The President lauded Team Nigeria for displaying courage, integrity and good sportsmanship on the world stage, proving that with hard work and determination, success is achievable.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.AFRIMA 2022 AFRIMA 2022.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.AFRIMA 2022 AFRIMA 2022

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira





2023: Kwankwaso Will Not Be Deputy To Obi —NNPP

Buhari hails Amusan for winning Gold at World Athletics Championship