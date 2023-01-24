Insecurity: Orlu zone (Imo West) has become refudees — LP candidate
“I believe that our leaders must have conscience and empathy but unfortunately, some politicians do not have this”
Addressing journalists during a media party in Owerri on Monday, Ahize promised to work towards returning normalcy in the area as soon as he emerges as the senator for the zone.
The party flag bearer in the zone said that apart from being dislodged from their ancestral homes by criminal elements who kill, maim and burn their houses and other valuable properties which have made them refugees in foreign lands, the embattled indigenes said his people have virtually lost all their properties and had become objects of pity.
Ahize-a lawyer reported having found both the 1998 Ekwueme Vanguard and the famous Obigbo movement boasted that he has the capacity and connection to restore normality in the highly volatile troubled zone if elected Senator.
He said: “Obigbo movement floated by the politician which, inter-alia demanded jobs and political appointments from the Lagos State Government for Igbos resident in Lagos reportedly laid the foundation for the placement of the Igbos in key positions in Lagos state”.
The business mogul-turned-politician who hails from Umuezenachi-Ihuoma, in the Orlu council area, decried the embarrassing level of dilapidation of structures including roads and erosion havoc in the 12 council areas of the zone blamed it on the administrative incompetence and poverty of visions by past leaders from the area.
He said: ” I believe that our leaders must have conscience and empathy but unfortunately, some politicians do not have this. With courage, truthfulness and local content law, we will change the narrative in Orlu zone”.
He challenged journalists in the country to be courageous, fearless and objective in their reportage, assuring that he would come to the aid of any of them arrested for objective, accurate and unbiased reporting.
The politicians advised the registered electorate to go and collect their PVCs, vote according to their conscience and defend their votes.
Also speaking, the LP candidates for the Njaba, Isu, Nwangele and Nkwerre Federal Constituency-Chief Ozurumba Nwugo and that of Nwangele state constituency-Edith Nwosu in their separate remarks noted that while the LP is for the masses, the APC and the PDP are for the bourgeoisie.
They said: “If you are happy with what is happening in Nigeria today, vote for APC and PDP, but if you are not, chase them away with your votes and vote for the LP they stated”.
ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE