Insecurity: Orlu zone (Imo West) has become refudees — LP candidate

“I believe that our leaders must have conscience and empathy but unfortunately, some politicians do not have this”

The Senatorial candidate of Labour Party LP for Imo West Senatorial district (Orlu zone), Chief Ugochukwu Ahize has raised the alarm over the continued exodus of indigenes of the zone to neighbouring towns and villages for safety arising from the increasing rate of insecurity in the area. Addressing journalists during a media party in Owerri on Monday, Ahize promised to work towards returning normalcy in the area as soon as he emerges as the senator for the zone.