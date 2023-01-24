Court orders remand of man who stoned peacemaker to death in Ondo

A Magistrate Court sitting in Akure, Ondo State capital, has ordered the remand of a middle-aged man, Funmilayo Asojo, in a custodial centre for allegedly killing one Bamiduro Adewole with a stone during a fight.

Adewole was hit with a stone while trying to mediate between Asojo and one other person who was arguing over N700 debts he was owing Asojo.

Asojo was said to have picked the stone during the fight and hit the 59-year-old Adewole in the forehead while trying to hit the debtor.

The peacemaker, Adewole, a security guard in a public primary school, was rushed to the hospital for treatment but died two days after.

The police prosecutor, Augustine Omhenemhen explained that the incident happened on December 28, 2022, at Ute town, in the Owo Local Government Area of the state.

He said the victim was killed while settling a rift between the defendant and a man who owed him (Asojo) N700

According to the prosecution, the offence contravenes sections 319 and 355 of the Criminal Code Law, Cap. 37 Vol. II Laws of Ondo State, 2006.

He said the defendant was arraigned on one count of murder.

The police prosecutor urged the court to remand the defendant to the Olokuta Custodial Centre pending the outcome of advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecutions.

In his ruling, the Magistrate, R.O. Yakubu, ordered the defendant to be remanded in prison and adjourned the case till March 19, 2023, for mention.





