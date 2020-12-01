Insecurity: Governors call for new national security order

In a bid to address the lingering insecurity challenges bedevilling the country, the 36 state governors under the aegis of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) have called for a new security order for the country.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Forum’s Head of Media and Public Affairs, Bello-Osagie, on the 22nd NGF Teleconference meeting scheduled for Wednesday, December 2, 2020.

“As part of the effort, beginning at the subnational level, the Forum will be receiving zonal updates on SARS and Internal security at its Wednesday meeting.

“Similarly, the Forum will also revisit the issue of CACOVID palliatives with updates on its current status’ in all the states.

“Three groups will be making presentations, top of which will be a joint effort between the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Godwin Emefiele and the Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasiru el-Rufai, discussing how to access Pension Funds for Infrastructure Development in the country.

“The resolutions and matters arising from the just concluded 26th NESG summit will also feature at the meeting, just as the last but not the least presentation of the day will dwell on the medium and long term national development agenda by the Core Working Group (CWG) of the Human Capital Development program of Nigeria.

“As usual knotty issues like the Stamp Duty Collection on which a letter has been despatched to the Attorney General of the Federation seeking clarification on whose responsibility it is to collect and who owns the revenue will feature, as well as a response to the Water Resources Minister on the Water Resources Bill that has trended in the last couple of months.

“The regular SFTAS update by Mr Ajogbasile of the NGF and the Gov Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State’s Committee update on the activities of the Presidential Task Force will be preceded by an update on a meeting with ASUU and Conference of Legislators of Nigeria (COSLAN),” the statement read.

