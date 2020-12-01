Zamfara legislative bye-election: Badaru, Bello, Bagudu, others lead APC campaign committee

Ahead the conduct of legislative by-elections in some states of the Federation, the Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC), Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Mai Mala Buni, has approved the appointment of the Governor of Jigawa State, Badaru Abubakar, to chair the Bakura State House of Assembly by-election campaign Committee.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed December 5, 2020, for the conduct of the bye-election in Zamfara State amongst others.

The statement disclosed that former APC National Vice Chairman (North-East), Comrade Mustapha Salihu, will serve as Secretary of the 20-member Election Committee.

Other members of the Committee include; Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello (Deputy Chairman), and Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu.

Other members are former Sokoto state governor, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wammako, Deputy Governor of Kano State, Nasiru Gawuna amongst others.

