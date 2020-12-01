FOCI, Julius Berger partner to curb construction defects, building collapse in Nigeria

Federation of Construction Industry (FOCI) and Julius Berger Nigeria Plc have taken a decisive step to curb issues of construction defect, incessant building collapse across the country and lack of adequately skilled artisans.

To address these issues, FOCI has incorporated a Skills Academy (FSA) to commence training of Nigerian youths with needed skills to thrive, and re-training of artisans as well as construction workers.

The Director-General of FOSU, Engr (Mrs) Olubunmi Adekoje, said the groundbreaking ceremony for the long-awaited Skills Acquisition Academy for workers in the Construction Industry will take place on Thursday, December 4, 2020

He pointed out that Julius Berger, a member of FOCI, has agreed to provide Workshops and Equipment for the use of FSA in commemoration of its 50th Anniversary of successful operation in Nigeria.

According to Engr Adekoje, over the years, the major challenge faced by the Construction Industry has been lack of adequately skilled artisans.

She said: “FOCI is set to contribute her quota in empowering Nigerian youths in the country with needed skills to thrive in the Construction Industry, thus, the incorporation of FOCI Skills Academy (FSA). This would help to address the problem of unskilled artisans and the cankerworm of unemployment in Nigeria through training and re-training of young men and women with the required knowledge and hands-on practical construction skills.

“FSA will provide training in three construction trade which includes; Masonry, Carpentry and Plumbing in line with the Nigerian Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF). The training in the above three trades will first commence in Abuja and thereafter expand to Lagos and Port Harcourt from July 2021.”

He added: “The Academy is aimed at providing world-class Dual Vocational Training (DVT) with special focus on FOCI member companies. To achieve this, FOCI has enlisted the support of Sequa gGmbH (GIZ) and the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE).”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FOCI, Julius Berger partner to curb construction defects, building collapse in Nigeria