Insecurity: Catholic Bishops condemn Benue killings

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) has condemned the spate of killings in Benue State, describing it as a reflection of the worsening insecurity across the country.

In a statement signed by the President of the Conference, Archbishop Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji, the bishops decried the relentless attacks on defenceless communities and the apparent inability of government at both the state and federal levels to halt the violence.

“With heavy hearts and deep anguish of soul, we, the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria, strongly condemn in the most unequivocal terms the utterly barbaric massacre of innocent citizens in Benue State. These cold-blooded attacks are an affront to God, a stain on our shared humanity, and a terrifying reminder of the utter breakdown of security in our land”, the statement read.

The bishops emphasised that no amount of infrastructural development or regular salary payments could compensate for the failure to protect lives.

While acknowledging strides made by the Benue State Government, particularly in road construction, improved transportation links, and prompt salary payments, they insisted that the sanctity of human life must remain the highest priority of any administration.

“Any government that fails to make the safety and protection of its citizens and their property its foremost priority abdicates its fundamental responsibility and moral legitimacy,” Archbishop Ugorji warned.

The CBCN urged both the state and federal governments to go beyond mere rhetoric and take immediate, firm, and sustained action to end the bloodshed.

They also called on security agencies to restore professionalism and accountability to their operations, stating that the culture of impunity must be dismantled.

The bishops also extended their condolences to the victims of the recent floods in Mokwa and other parts of Niger State, which led to significant loss of life, injuries, and the displacement of hundreds.

“The scale of this disaster calls for urgent, coordinated relief and rehabilitation efforts to restore hope and dignity to the affected communities,” the CBCN noted, urging authorities to adopt more proactive and preventive disaster management strategies.

“To all victims of violence and natural disasters, the Catholic Church in Nigeria offered prayers, sympathy, and solidarity.

“Our hearts break with yours,” the bishops said. “We pray that Christ’s mercy brings rest to the souls of the departed and comfort to all who suffer”, the statement added.

