Eid-El-Kabir: Oborevwori, Nwifuru greet Muslims, seek prayers for Nigeria

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State and Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru, urged the Islamic faithful to emulate the virtues of Prophet Mohammed by embracing the spirit of sacrifice, which the Holy Prophet exemplified.

In a Sallah message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, in Asaba on Friday, Oborevwori described Eid-el-Kabir as a season of love, peace, unity, and sacrifice.

He called on Nigerians to continue promoting peaceful co-existence and to show love and compassion to one another, regardless of religious or ethnic differences.

Oborevwori also appealed to Muslims and indeed all Nigerians to continue praying for the peace, unity, and progress of the nation.

He assured Muslims of a peaceful celebration in Delta State, noting that the government is working closely with security agencies to ensure the safety and harmony of all during and after the festivities.

Governor Oborevwori congratulated the Muslim community in the state on the occasion and reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to continued partnership with them to advance the state’s development.

He said: “We must use the Eid-el-Kabir celebration as an opportunity to reflect and pray for our country to overcome the many challenges it currently faces.

“As a people, we must remain patient with all levels of government as we work to consolidate the gains of democratic governance.

“As you celebrate, let us remember to be our brothers’ keepers by fostering peaceful co-existence among ourselves, irrespective of ethnic or religious backgrounds.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I congratulate our Muslim brothers and sisters across the country on the occasion of the 2025 Eid-el-Kabir.”

Meanwhile, Governor Nwifuru called on Muslim Ummah to remain solely confined to Allah’s dictates as they celebrate Eid-al-adha.

Nwifuru gave the charge in his goodwill message to Muslims, signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Dr. Monday Uz,or on Friday.

According to the governor, Eid-al-adha is a season characterised by deep reflection, sacrifice, gratitude and renewed devotion to the values of peace, compassion and unity.

He then encouraged Muslims to continue to uphold the virtues of tolerance, mutual respect, and peaceful coexistence that are essential for the unity and progress of the state and nation.

He added that his administration remains committed to building a united state where people of all faiths can live in harmony without fear.

In his goodwill message to Muslims, the Governor urged them to recall that Eid-al-adha is a season that “reminds us of the strength of faith, the power of self-discipline, and above all the importance of caring for one another, especially the less privileged among us.

“Our administration remains committed to building a united, secure, and prosperous Ebonyi State, where people of all faiths can live in harmony and pursue their aspirations without fear or discrimination.”

