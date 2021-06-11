Insecurity: Abiodun hands over 55 vehicles, 200 bullet proofs vests, helmets to IGP

The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, on Friday, handed over 55 operational vehicles, 200 bullet proof vests and 20 helmets to the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, to improve security architecture in the state.

At the ceremony held at the Arcade Ground, Governor’s Office, Abeokuta, the governor also hinted that his government had taken delivery of two out of six Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) procured by his administration.

Governor Abiodun noted that this handing over of security equipment was the second in series in the life of his administration, and promised continued support to the Police and sister agencies in effectively policing the Gateway State.

“Our support for the Security agencies especially the Nigeria Police is a continuous one. Security Infrastructure is extremely important and our commitment is to make the state safe for residents, visitors and investors alike,” he added.

Abiodun recalled that his administration on September 6, 2019, gave 100 vehicles, 200 motorcycles and communication equipment to all security agencies in the State.

He said security apparatus in Ogun would continue to receive the necessary support to enhance their crime-fighting abilities. despite the fact that the Police and other security agencies are on the Exclusive List on the nation’s constitution.

He said, “Our administration will remain unwavering in our commitment to ensure that the lives and property are secured in Ogun State. Some people have tested our will at different points, but we have also shown them that Ogun State will never be a haven for criminals or criminal tendencies.

“Let me use this opportunity to commend all men and officers of security agencies in Ogun State for their professionalism, commitment and dedication.

“However, there is a need for a significant increase in enrolment of the community policing and welfare of the men. Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, we all have justification for the apprehensive situation in our dear country. However, we all have our roles to play. We must continue to cooperate with our security agencies in fishing out those criminals”.

He also added that the state would procure water cannon and other anti-riot equipment.

He, however, read riot act to people with intent to foment security breaches in the state, to steer clear saying his administration would not tolerate any efforts to truncate the peaceful and pristine environment of the state.

He further enjoined officers of all security agencies to utilize the provided materials for improved security, saying “this is how the public and private sectors will be further encouraged to support the security agencies”.

The IGP in his remarks commended the state government for donating security equipment to the Police and sister security agencies , noting that no security outfit in the world can succeed without mobility and communication gadgets.

He described Abiodun as a “security-conscious governor.”

“This donation would a long way in ensuring the security of lives and property in the state.

“Security is everybody’s business; we appreciate you for making our jobs easier by giving us tools to work. No security outfit in the world can succeed without mobility and communication gadgets. The body armour will give personnel the courage to confront crimes.

“This will go a long way in ensuring security of lives and property in Ogun state and I want to assure that we will be ruthless on those posing serious security threat to the peaceful coexistence in the country,” Alkali Baba stated.

