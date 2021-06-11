ITF to commence mass production of android smartphone

Plans are underway by the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) to commence mass production of the ITF Mobile android GSM smartphone in preparation for its introduction to the Nigerian market.

It would be recalled that the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment Otunba Niyi Adebayo recently presented the ITF mobile android GSM smartphone to President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Director-General of the Industrial Training Fund Sir, Joseph Ari in a statement signed by the Director Public Affairs Department Mrs Suleyol Fred Chagu said plans are at an advanced stage to commence mass production of the smartphone at a reasonable and affordable price, which in turn will expand the GSM phone market and create more jobs in the process.

“We are presently putting processes in place with the relevant regulatory agencies towards quality assurance, legal framework and intellectual rights amongst others. Our vision is to create a mass production hub that will churn out products that will be available to all Nigerians,” he said.

The DG disclosed that the ITF mobile phone, which was comparable in quality to any other brand of android phone in the world, was assembled by the ITF Model Skills Training Centre (MSTC), Abuja, as part of the implementation of the vision of the incumbent Management of the ITF with particular emphasis on research and development.

Ari said the Mobile Phone was produced with 100 percent locally sourced materials adding that the breakthrough was proof that given the enabling environment and opportunities, Nigerians have creative potentials to excel on all fronts.

According to him, in terms of quality and performance, ITF Mobile android GSM is comparable or even superior to most android phones currently in the markets.

The Director-General who appealed for more funding of ITF commended the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari for its policies of encouragement of innovation and creativity and for its initiatives that gave birth to this breakthrough.

He also commended the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment (FMITI), Otunba Richard Adeniyi Adebayo, CON and his counterpart, Ambassador Mariam Yalwaji Katagum, for providing qualitative leadership that has unleashed innovativeness and creativity of agencies and parastatals under the ministry.

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.