Innovation key to achieving SDGs — Ogunkunle

The Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), Revlinks Integrated Services Limited, Mr. Olanrewaju Ogunkunle says innovation is the driving force in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations.

Ogunkunle made the disclosure on Monday at Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago Iwoye. He was the guest speaker at the Faculty of Science, 2025 Research Fair on the topic, “Scientific innovation: a tool for achieving Sustainable Development Goals,” held at the TETFUND lecture theatre, Faculty of Science.

An alumnus of the Physics Department of the university, he reiterated that the SDGs was geared towards reducing poverty, protecting the planet, ensuring prosperity for all, amongst others.

“We cannot achieve the SDGs without leveraging on innovation, without improving what we’ve been doing,” he stressed.

Ogunkunle provided a clear perspective on how technology, innovation and value are connected to productivity.

“There’s a clear difference between knowledge and understanding. Without knowledge you cannot understand. Without understanding, you cannot innovate.

“Scientific innovation is scientific knowledge and discoveries that we use to develop new technologies, products or systems. It is about creating something new from what already exists or collating some new things to create something bigger. The goal is to improve lives, increase efficiency and preserve resources.”

Speaking on the role of education in achieving the SDGs, he encouraged students to go beyond knowledge acquisition to practical application, emphasising the need for collaboration.

“Collaboration is a very brilliant skill you must build while in the university. No matter how brilliant you are, no matter how exceptional you are, you will only see things in your perspective. Another person will see it in another direction,” Ogunkunle said.

He stated that the Nigerian university system, particularly, OOU, teaches you survival; stating, “you will always think outside the box.”

On the importance of building and cultivating relationships while in the university, he urged the students to develop meaningful relationships.

Citing how relationships built over the years can be beneficial in the future, he mentioned some alumni of the university who hold top management positions in the company. These relationships were built over time.

“This is the time to build those relationships,” he advised.

Ogunkunle urged the students to be diligent in their academics saying, “science changes the way you think. The purpose of being a student is to change your reasoning pattern.”

He shared insights on how his understanding of science played a pivotal role in setting up a software company, Revocube Technologies, over thirteen years ago. This company has birthed four other companies in several sectors of the economy, namely – Education (SchoolRevs), Media (Revocube Media), Real Estate (Revocube Spaces) and Renewable Energy (Revocube Energies).

On how he ventured into the renewable energy sector, Ogunkunle narrated how seven years ago he was unable to budget for power for the company due to the unreliability of the national grid and the high running and maintenance costs for diesel.

Using his personal experience of installing solar systems at his home, he adopted the same at the office before embarking on an intensive knowledge search to improve his understanding of the renewable energy sector. Not long after, Revocube Energies was born and he was able to transfer this knowledge to help schools, businesses and individuals solve their power challenges.

“Science and innovation are not just for the walls of the university. Please let’s take science seriously,” he concluded.