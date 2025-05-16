Jigawa: Group demands sustainability of social mobilisation on birth spacing

The Challenge Initiative (TCI) a non governmental organization demanded the Sustainability of Social Mobilization on Birth Spacing programme in the communities beyond the programme’s two years closeout in Jigawa state.

This was contained in a statement issued, signed and made available to Online Tribune in Dutse the state capital by the media focal person, Ya’u Muhammad Sani said the organization announced their exits by next month (June) during a review meeting for TCI Social Mobilizers on Birth Spacing programme in the state.

According to the statement the meeting was crucial as it provided an opportunity to assess the impact of the TCI programme and shares insights on challenges and successes of the project in the last two years.

The media focal person said “The Challenge Initiative (TCI) called on the seven participation local government areas to ensure that the knowledge and strategies gained will be sustained in the communities beyond the programme’s closeout”.

“The meeting also reinforced the commitment to strengthening birth spacing initiatives and enhancing the long-term health outcomes in Jigawa State”.

The meeting was held at the Dutse local government NPI office attended by key members of the state team which includes the Deputy Director of Planning, Research, Statistics, Monitoring and Evaluation (PRS, M&E), Deputies State Health Promotion Officers, the TBA/PNC State Focal Person, the TCI team, and Health Promotion Officers from the seven participating LGAs.

The participated local government areas are Birnin Kudi, Buji, Dutse, Gwaram, Jahun Kiyawa and Ringim local government areas.

TCI works closely with Jigawa State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (JSPHCDA) and local stakeholders to implement evidence-based strategies that increase access to and demand for family planning services empowering local communities and strengthening healthcare systems aim at improving maternal and child health outcomes.

The Challenge Initiative (TCI) is a global programme focused on accelerating the scale of family planning and reproductive health services, particularly birth spacing, in the developing world

“The first phase of the TCI programme has been implemented in seven local government areas in Jigawa State for two years and is scheduled to close out in June 2025”.