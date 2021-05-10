INEC creates additional 1,832 polling units in Ogun

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has created additional 1,832 polling units in Ogun State.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner, Professor Abdul Ganiu Olayinka Raji, disclosed this at the INEC stakeholders meeting held at the INEC Media centre Magbon, Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Monday.

The INEC boss said the Commission deliberately approved the lower and upper thresholds for voting points to 500 and 750 voters respectively, which brings the number of units in Ogun state from existing 3,210 to 5,042.

He said the objective of the exercise is to expand voters access to polling unit by converting existing voting points and voting points settlement into stand-alone polling unit, and where necessary relocating new and existing polling unit to places where they are closer to and more accessible for voters and the Commission.

“Decongest existing polling units by reducing the number of voters per polling unit, continue to improve the quality of electoral services provided to Nigerians by the Commission.

“Improve health and safety conditions at polling units during the election in order to comply with the Covid -19 protocols, Address declining voters turnout at the election due to lack of access to polling units.

He, therefore, reiterated that the Commission will be commencing the continuous voters’ registration effective from Monday 28th June 2021 and it will be carried out continuously nationwide for over a year until the third quarter of 2022.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Fake Website Asking N-Power Candidates To Verify If They Have Been Shortlisted For N30,700 Grant

CLAIM: A viral post on WhatsApp is asking N-Power candidates to verify if they have been shortlisted to receive ₦30,700 Batch C grant

VERDICT: FALSE. Registration can make you lose your WhatsApp account to scammers.

FULL TEXT: A viral post on WhatsApp is asking N-Power candidates to verify the status of their application and see if they have been shortlisted for the batch C cash grant…INEC creates additional 1,832 polling units in Ogun