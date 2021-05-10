Insecurity: Declare state of emergency, let Nigerians discuss, former minister urges Buhari

A former Minister of State for Education, Chief Kenneth Gbagi, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency on insecurity as well as commence a national dialogue among all Nigerians to avert the imminent collapse of the country.

This is necessary, according to the foremost Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 2023 governorship aspirant in Delta State, if the current narrative of wanton killings and kidnappings must be changed.

The security expert disclosed that the worsening security situation in the country calls for a declaration of a state of emergency and an urgent need for Nigerians to jaw in order to avert a graver disaster.

Olorogun Gbagi gave the warning on Sunday while speaking at an interactive session at his Oginibo country home in Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state,

“There is an urgent need for Nigerians to sit down and discuss how to get out of the current security mess collectively.

“The security situation in the country calls for a state of emergency with everybody working hard to resolve the problem because we cannot continue the way we are going.

“This nation will not be a nation moment from now unless we change the narrative,” the former Minister of State, Education, whose tenure saw the establishment of 15 federal universities, warned.

Gbagi, a former lecturer at the Advanced Wings of the Police College, described the fight against insecurity as a means of fleecing the country of tax payers’ hard-earned money by some unpatriotic individuals.

“There are people; both buyers and sellers of instruments of security have become a partner in the trade of security. The political leadership must agree and also muster the will to deal with issues of insecurity.

“Nigeria, as it is today, with regard to security apparatus of the country, is a misnomer.

“We cannot have Inspector General of Police in Abuja, who provides security from Abuja to Oginibo, what does he know?, the Urhobo Chief, noted, urging the Federal Government to decentralise the police force.

