IndustriALL Global Union calls for sustainable policies for industrialisation

The IndustriALL Global Union, Nigeria Council has called on the Federal Government to initiate sustainable policies to promote industrial development in the country.

The Union sought the Federal Government intervention to initiate such policies; as it pointed out that there were so many policies negatively affecting industrialisation in Nigeria.

According to the Union, Nigeria needs urgent industrialisation by evolving good economic and industrial practices that would encourage investment culture, by groups and individuals.

The Chairperson, IndustriALL Global Union, Nigeria Council, Babatunde Olatunji, gave this position following the union’s findings after their familiarisation visit to the Dangote Refinery site at the Lekki Free Trade Zone in Lagos.

He emphasised that infrastructural amenities needed to be created sufficiently and efficiently to facilitate and accelerate industrial development, adding that this was an integral part of the country’s economic growth and development.

Olatunji, who is also the National President of National Union of Chemical, Footwear, Rubber, Leather and Non-Metallic Products Employees (NUCFRLANMPE) urged the Federal Government to also increase local production of manufactured goods as it would lessen dependence on foreign goods.

While eulogising Chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, on his efforts towards industrialising Nigeria, and by extension, Africa, Olatunji said the union has recommended him for Industrial Development Ambassador (IDA) Award by the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) and the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment.

The visit to the Dangote Refinery, he said was in tandem with the promotion of sustainable industrial policy goal of IndustriALL Global Union, and also in furtherance of commemorating 2020 Africa Industrialisation Day.

According to him, the refinery would bring back the fame of Nigeria among the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), uplift Nigeria’s status from petroleum exporting country and capable of employing about 300,000 workers.

In his remarks, Vice President, IndustriALL Global Union (IGU), Africa, Issa Aremu, stated that for Africa to move forward, the continent must trade on goods produced locally to stimulate competitiveness within the region.

Ahead on the Jan 1, 2021 takeoff of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), Aremu said Africa must Industrialize to achieve this without relying on international markets.

However, for Africa to achieve effective industrialisation, he emphasised that it was pertinent that adequate electricity supply, good roads, water and security infrastructure must be provided.

While calling for an urgent need to address insecurity lapses in the country, Aremu added that insecurity was becoming a threat to industrialisation and also a threat to a successful realisation the AfCFTA.

“Whether we are going to develop or not depends on our ability to provide security for all,” Aremu added.

