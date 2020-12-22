Mob burns two suspected robbers for raping pregnant woman in Delta

Barely four days to Christmas, two suspected robbers were burnt to death at about 7:00 am on Tuesday, December 22.

The jungle justice occurred at Ugbokodo in Okpe Local Government Area of Delta State by an angry mob.

Tribune Online gathered that the two suspected armed robbers who were caught in the act pleaded with the mob to spare their lives to no avail.

The two suspects were said to be members of a four-man gang that allegedly raped a pregnant woman at about 2:00 a.m Tuesday at the Holy Ghost Dominion Bible Church axis in Ugbokodo.

Sources said the gang had robbed their victims of valuables including money and mobile phones before two of them, said to be unfamiliar with the environment, strayed into the hands of the mob while the other two escaped.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Onome Onovwakpoyeya, when contacted by Tribune Online on Tuesday confirmed the incident but added she was yet to get details.

