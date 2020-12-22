Jigawa releases N1.084b to 530 living, dead pensioners

THE Jigawa State and Local Government Contributory Pension Scheme has commenced payment of terminal benefit worth N1.084 billion to 530 living and dead pensioners in the state.

This was disclosed by the executive secretary to the pension board, Alhaji Hashim Ahmed Fagam while flagging-up of the payment in the headquarter of the pension board in Dutse, the state capital.

Fagam explained that the payment includes gratuity, death benefit, death pension balance and refund of eight percent contribution.

According to him “the 530 workers were the staff of state, local government and local education authority who retired or died in active service.”

The executive secretary commended the staff of the board for their hard work and dedication to duty.

He also thanked Governor Abubakar Badaru for the support given to the board at all times.

